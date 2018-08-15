Briggs & Stratton +8% after solid Q2 earnings, revenue beats

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) +8.1% after-hours as Q2 earnings and revenues come in solidly better than expected, citing continued strong growth in commercial turf and lawn care, commercial job site, commercial engines and generators.

Q2 gross profit margin of 21.6% increased from 21.3% in the year-ago quarter, driven by a favorable sales mix due to higher sales of commercial offerings; manufacturing efficiency improvements and higher pricing offset material and freight cost increases.

BGG issues upside guidance for full-year revenues, forecasting $1.93B-$1.99B for Y/Y growth of 2.5%-5.8% vs. $1.92B analyst consensus estimate along with EPS of $1.35-$1.55, in line with $1.45 analyst consensus.