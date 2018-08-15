Twitter chief Dorsey says he's rethinking core service elements

At the center of heavy scrutiny over his platform's role in social and political interaction, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey says he's rethinking how the service works down to its core.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Dorsey says the platform shouldn't enable the spread of hate speech, conspiracy theories and false news, and that he's experimenting with a number of features including how viewpoints are presented in timelines, and how likes and follower counts work.

The incentives currently built into the product "do express a point of view of what we want people to do -- and I don't think they are correct anymore," he says.

Twitter today suspended the InfoWars account for seven days, a move to match its previous suspension of InfoWars chief Alex Jones' personal account.