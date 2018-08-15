TechnipFMC sues McDermott, former executive for trade secret theft

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is suing rival McDermott (NYSE:MDR) and new COO Samik Mukherjee for allegedly stealing trade secrets and bringing them with him when he switched companies earlier this summer.

FTI's lawsuits says Mukherjee downloaded thousands of sensitive and confidential documents the day before he resigned his position to accept the new job at MDR, and claims MDR already is winning work based on some of the sensitive information.

The judge granted a temporary restraining order requiring MDR and Mukherjee to return any FTI documents and to not use any confidential information or trade secrets, and Mukherjee must make his electronic devices and storage accounts available for a third-party forensic inspection, but the judge refused to suspend Mukherjee's employment.

Mukherjee worked with FTI for 20 years, eventually rising to executive VP of corporate development and strategy role inthe company's Paris office.