Tellurian started at Outperform by Baird ahead of Driftwood LNG decision

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) is initiated with an Outperform rating and a ice target at Baird, which says the company possesses a long list of catalysts that likely will be executed through next year, including a positive final investment decision on the proposed Driftwood LNG pipeline project.

“Contrasting legacy long-term sale and purchase agreements, TELL’s ownership model addresses the mismatch in which LNG suppliers seek long-term contracts to secure financing, while customers prefer flexible shorter contracts to enhance domestic market competitiveness,” the firm says.

Baird also views the company’s management team as a distinct competitive advantage, noting co-founder Charif Souki orchestrated the first U.S. LNG exports while co-founder Martin Houston built out BG Group’s LNG business.