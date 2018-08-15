T. Rowe Price, Fidelity sold 20%-plus of their Tesla shares in Q2

Two of Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) top shareholders, T. Rowe Price and Fidelity Investments, reduced their stakes in the company by more than 20% in the June quarter before CEO Elon Musk disclosed that he wanted to take the company private, WSJ reports.

It is not known why T. Rowe and Fidelity sold a respective 3.7M and 3.1M shares, the report says; the two investors still own more than 20M shares, which makes them two of TSLA's five largest institutional holders.

Six of TSLA’s other top 15 institutional shareholders - including funds or accounts controlled by Vanguard, BlackRock and Goldman Sachs - also sold smaller stakes during the quarter.