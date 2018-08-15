Ecopetrol net profit climbs 170% Y/Y but shares slide amid broad rout

Ecopetrol (EC -4.8% ) is sharply lower along with other energy stocks, as it reported Q2 net profit rose to 3.7T pesos ($1.17B), up 170% Y/Y, thanks to higher crude prices.

EC says Q2 EBITDA climbed 52.9% from the year-ago quarter to 8.6T pesos and revenues rose 29.2% to just short of 17T pesos.

Q2 total oil and gas production rose to 721K bbl/day (bpd), after protests which led to the temporary closure of some fields had lowered output to 701K bbl/day during Q1.

The company is targeting production of 725K bbl/day of crude and gas equivalent by the end of 2018, up from 715K last year.

EC says it expects to invest $3.5B-$4B this year to increase production and explore for more oil to replenish dwindling reserves, drilling 620 wells and doubling the number of rigs in operation from last year.