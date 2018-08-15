Energy 

Ecopetrol net profit climbs 170% Y/Y but shares slide amid broad rout

|About: Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)|By:, SA News Editor

Ecopetrol (EC -4.8%) is sharply lower along with other energy stocks, as it reported Q2 net profit rose to 3.7T pesos ($1.17B), up 170% Y/Y, thanks to higher crude prices.

EC says Q2 EBITDA climbed 52.9% from the year-ago quarter to 8.6T pesos and revenues rose 29.2% to just short of 17T pesos.

Q2 total oil and gas production rose to 721K bbl/day (bpd), after protests which led to the temporary closure of some fields had lowered output to 701K bbl/day during Q1.

The company is targeting production of 725K bbl/day of crude and gas equivalent by the end of 2018, up from 715K last year.

EC says it expects to invest $3.5B-$4B this year to increase production and explore for more oil to replenish dwindling reserves, drilling 620 wells and doubling the number of rigs in operation from last year.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox