Movado to acquire MVMT Watches

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) has a definitive deal to acquire millennial-focused MVMT Watches.

That comes for an initial payment of about $100M ($85M net of anticipated tax benefits) and two contingent payments that could add up to an additional $100M, depending on MVMT future performance.

Movado expects to close the deal around Oct. 1; it's funding the deal through cash and its revolving credit.

MVMT logged revenue of about $71M in the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2017. Movado expects the deal to be accretive to its fiscal 2019 results.