BHP says labor deal reached with Escondida mine union

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) says it has reached a deal on a new labor contract with the union representing most workers at the world’s largest copper mine, the Escondida mine in Chile, although deal terms still must be put to a vote by the union's rank-and-file members.

News of the apparent deal followed six days of government-mediated negotiations, aimed at calming labor unrest after last year’s 44-day strike which rocked the global copper market and hurt Chile’s economy.

