58.com +5.8% on Q2 beats, upside Q3 guidance

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) gains 5.8% after hours on Q2 results that include a 32% Y/Y revenue growth to $518.5M (consensus: $471.96M) and earnings per ADS of $0.69 (consensus: $0.68).

Gross margin was 90% compared to 90.9% in last year’s quarter.

Operating expenses grew 32% on the year to about $354.6M. Sales and marketing expenses were up 39% to $269.4M.

Revenue breakdown: Membership, RMB1.2B (+21% Y/Y); Online marketing services, RMB2.2B (+42%).

Q3 outlook has upside revenue between RMB3.45B ($497.4M) and RMB3.55B ($512M) (consensus: $486.44M).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8 AM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.