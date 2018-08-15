Japan's trade deficit widens

Exports out of Japan rose 3.9% in July to miss the 6.3% increase expected by economists. The exports growth was slower than the 6.7% pace seen in June.

Exports to the U.S. fell 5%, while exports to China jumped 12%. Japan's exports to the U.S. have been in a slowing trend for several months due to some negative business sentiment associated with recent protectionist trade policies.

Amid the global trade tension, Japan posted a trade deficit of ¥231B in July vs. ¥50B expected.

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, DBJP, JPNL, HEWJ, JEQ, EWV, EZJ, JPXN, JPN, FJP, HJPX, DEWJ, GSJY, HFXJ, JPNH, BBJP, FLJH, FLJP