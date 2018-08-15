Tariffs will save U.S. steel industry, Trump tells WSJ

Steel tariffs are rescuing an iconic U.S. industry that was in danger of closing, and the competition American companies will face in the future will be mostly domestic because of his actions, Pres. Trump told WSJ in an interview.

Some people may complain that steel prices are “a little more expensive” in the short term but prices will fall eventually, Trump said, adding that his actions will have preserved an industry important to national security.

As a result of the tariffs, competition will be “internal, like it used to be in the old days when we actually had steel, and U.S. Steel was our greatest company,” according to the president.

Earlier in the day, Trump took to Twitter to say the U.S. was “built on Tariffs, and Tariffs are now leading us to great new Trade Deals - as opposed to the horrible and unfair Trade Deals I inherited as your President.”

Potentially relevant tickers include SLX, X, AKS, NUE, STLD, MT, CMC, ZEUS, SCHN, WOR, TMST