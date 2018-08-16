Judge orders full route review for Keystone XL pipeline

A federal judge has called for a full environmental review of a new route for the Keystone XL pipeline, a setback for TransCanada (NYSE:TRP) and the Trump administration.

In Montana, District Court Judge Brian Morris found for plaintiffs including the Indigenous Environmental Network, and ordered up a review of the revised route through Nebraska, saying the State Department was obligated to "analyze new information" connected to the permit it issued for the route.

He did decline the plaintiffs' request to vacate the permit, which was based on an earlier route review.

TransCanada hopes to start preliminary work in Montana in coming months, with construction to begin in Q2 2019.