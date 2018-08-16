WSJ: Starboard takes 5.8% of Symantec, seeks five board seats

Activist Starboard Capital has taken a position in Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) with an eye to seeking five board seats and (clearly) some operational change at the antivirus software maker.

The firm beneficially owns about 5.8% of the company and privately nominated five directors to the 11-person board in July, The Wall Street Journal reports.

It's seeking better margins after a 2018 where shares have fallen 34% -- including a day in May where news of an internal audit sent shares sliding.

Starboard says its slate (including a former chairman of antivirus rival AVG, a former Intuit exec, and three people it put on Marvell's board) can help with remediating financial reporting issues.