China, U.S. to resume trade talks this month

China is sending a delegation to the U.S. to resume trade talks later in August, a renewal of discussions that broke down a couple of months ago, according to media reports.

Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen will meet with U.S. Treasury's David Malpass to discuss "economic and trade issues" between the two countries.

That comes after billions of dollars in tariffs between the two, and with talk from President Trump of imposing tariffs on every Chinese import.

Asian markets pared some steep early losses following the news: Shanghai is down 0.87% after opening more than 1% down ; Hang Seng is down 0.6% ; the Nikkei is down 0.2% .

Meanwhile, offshore yuan gained against the dollar for the first time in a week.

