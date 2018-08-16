Transportation costs on the rise

Industry data indicates that transportation costs are on the rise as demand outpaces supply. The Cass Freight Index showed a 10.6% increase in shipments during July and a 19% jump in expenditures. The utilization of electronic logging devices in the trucking industry is a factor, while higher diesel prices are also stoking intermodal demand. A measure of per-mile truckload linehaul rates in July showed the first double-digit Y/Y increase since the index was started in 2005. Freight cost inflation was a very common topic on Q2 earnings calls, cutting across many industries.