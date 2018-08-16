Can cryptocurrencies recover?

Paint it red: The value of the crypto market has gone down by more than $600B since peaking on January 7. The dizzying decline includes a 89% YTD shellacking for Ripple, a 57% drop for Bitcoin (BTC-USD), a 75% drubbing for Litecoin (LTC-USD) and a 65% loss for Ethereum (ETH-USD).

Stocks with ties to the crypto scene are also feeling the force of gravity, with Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) off 19% over the last 90 days and Kodak (NYSE:KODK) down 45% for the same period.

Still, there's a reason to believe a turnaround in momentum could be around the corner as Morgan Creek Digital Assets reminds that since 2012 Bitcoin has experienced 13 drops of more than 30% and three times it has seen a slump of more than 50%.

Cryptocurrencies have bounced a little bit over the last 24 hours, pushing the total value of all cryptos back over the $200B level.