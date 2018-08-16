Q2 hedge fund wrapup

13F wrapup: Hedge funds have finished up reporting on the investments they held at the end of Q2, leaving investors to decide if they want to ride on the coattails of some new portfolio additions such as Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) by Citadel, Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) by Engaged Capital and GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) by Jana Partners. Perhaps not a surprise, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) was one of the names that cropped up the most times in the portfolio updates (6 new buys/added stakes vs. 9 exits/reduced stakes). Also of interest, while plenty of major funds added or trimmed their positions in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), there weren't any dramatic exits or new stakes taken in the e-commerce juggernaut. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was added by at least six funds in Q2 as a new addition, while ten funds dropped the tech stock or trimmed exposure.