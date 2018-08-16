Retail sales strong in the U.K.

Retail sales in the U.K. increased 3.7% in July to sail past the consensus estimate for a 2.9% rise, according to data from National Statistics. The pace of retail sales growth during the month split the difference between the 3.0% pace seen in June and the 4.4% jump seen in May. Positive factors helping to stoke retail sales in July included World Cup fever, warmer weather and extended discounts at store chains. The retail good cheer has helped to lift the FTSE 100 by 0.6% in London.

