Global stocks rise after U.S.-China talks set

The U.S. and China will resume trade talks this month after formal discussions broke down last month to lead to more dueling tariffs. Asian stocks pared early losses after the U.S.-China development, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shedding 0.6% on the day and the Shanghai Composite peeling off 0.7% . The Nikkei ended the session essentially flat after being down by more than 300 points early. Traders looking at the U.S. have bid up Dow futures by 0.4% and S&P 500 futures by 0.3% .

