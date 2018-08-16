Crude oil in the spotlight after inventory shocker

Crude oil prices are slightly lower after yesterday's shock surge in U.S. stockpiles. Total petroleum inventories rose a strong 17.4M barrels in the EIA report, just as new concerns over global demand cropped up. Analysts note that a perky U.S. dollar is also adding downward pressure to oil prices.

WTI crude oil futures -0.25% to $64.85/bbl at last check. Brent crude -0.07% to $70.71/bbl.

