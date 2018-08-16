Carlsberg raises profit outlook after strong beer demand

Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY, OTCPK:CABJF) hikes full-year guidance after seeing strong beer demand in the first half of the year across the premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

"We delivered strong results for the first six months of 2018 with healthy top-line growth, margin improvements across the regions, strong cash flow and continued debt reduction," says CEO Cees’t Hart.

The company says it expects full-year high single-digit organic profit growth, up from a prior outlook for mid single-digit growth.

Shares of Carlsberg are up 3.56% in Copenhagen.

