FTI Consulting prices upsized offering of $275M convertible notes offering

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) has priced $275M (from $250M) aggregate principal amount of its 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023. Close date is August 20.

The Company also granted the initial purchasers an option to purchase up to an additional $41.25M Convertible Notes.

The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $267.8M (or $308M if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Convertible Notes in full).

The Company has agreed to repurchase approximately $15M of its common stock from buyers of the convertible notes.

The Convertible Notes bearing interest at a fixed rate of 2.0% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on February 15 and August 15 of each year, beginning on February 15, 2019.

