Addus Homecare prices equity offering of 2.1M shares

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) has priced 1,075,267 shares offered by the company and 1,024,733 shares offered by Eos Capital Partners III, L.P. at $59.00 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about August 20.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 315K shares.

The gross proceeds are expected to be $63,440,753.00 and the net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate purposes, including to potentially fund a portion of any future acquisitions that it may complete.

Addus will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of Common Stock by the Selling Stockholder.

ADUS +0.5% premarket.

Previously: Addus HomeCare readies stock offering (Aug. 13)