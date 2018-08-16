Hemisphere Media announces new $25M share repurchase plan

The Board of Directors of Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) has authorized to repurchase up to $25M of its Class A common stock to return value to company's stockholders.

"This new authorization highlights the Board and management team's continued confidence in our unique portfolio and business outlook, our strong cash flow generation and our focus on returning capital to shareholders," said Alan Sokol, Chief Executive Officer of Hemisphere. "Our capital allocation priorities have not changed, and we will continue to evaluate attractive M&A opportunities and invest in our business to capitalize on our growth initiatives. We remain committed to strategically deploying capital where we believe we can create long-term value for our shareholders."