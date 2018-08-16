Aegon to sell units in Czech Republic, Slovakia for EUR155M

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) agrees to sell its businesses in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for EUR155M to NN Group (OTCPK:NNGRY) as it rationalizes its geographical footprint to focus on key markets.

As a result of the deal, Aegon’s group solvency ratio is estimated to improve by about one percentage point. Based on the book value as of Dec. 31, 2017 and taking into account dividends paid in 2018, the book gain is estimated at about EUR80M and will be reported in other income.

In 2017, the underlying earnings of the combined businesses before tax was EUR16M.

Source: Press Release

Previously: AEGON reports 1H results (Aug. 16)