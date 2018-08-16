DropCar expands Mobility Logistics Service to Los Angeles

DropCar (NASDAQ:DCAR) is expanding into Los Angeles, California, focusing on vehicle movements and logistics for the car-sharing unit of one of DropCar’s Tier One automotive partners.

The company will be marketing its VAL (Vehicle Assistance & Logistics) and Mobility Cloud platforms to Los Angeles-area auto dealerships, fleet managers, and other next generation mobility service providers.

“DropCar’s mission is to power the next generation of mobility,” said Richardson. “There is no better place than Los Angeles to demonstrate how our advanced vehicle logistics services will be indispensable for companies that want to thrive in a future of new transportation habits and car ownership models.”

Shares are up a fraction premarket.