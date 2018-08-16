U.S. sales impress at Walmart

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) tops sales estimates, driven higher by strong sales in the U.S. during the quarter and a 40% pop for e-commerce sales.

Comparables sales in the U.S. rose 4.5% in Q2 to sail past the consensus estimate for a 2.2% increase. Traffic was up 2.2% and average ticket was 2.3% higher.

Comparable sales at Sam's Club increased 5.0% to smash the consensus estimate for a 2.2% gain. Traffic was up 6.7% to offset a 1.7% decline in average ticket.

The company's operting income was $5.8B vs. $6.0B a year ago.

The retail giant lifts full-year EPS guidance to $4.90 to $5.05 vs. $4.78 consensus off of net sales growth of ~2% vs. 1.5%-2.0% prior range. CEO Doug McMillon says Walmart is aggressively rolling out grocery pickup and delivery in the U.S. and expanding omni-channel initiatives in Mexico and China.

Shares of Walmart are up 0.75% in premarket trading to $90.90.

Previously: Walmart beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Aug. 16)