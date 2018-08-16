SAIC wins $255M space contract

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) has won a $255M contract to provide systems engineering and technical assurance work that supports various space-related activities.

“SAIC has supported space missions for more than 45 years. We continue to provide outstanding technical services and adapt to changing demands,” said Mark Escobar, SAIC senior vice president and general manager of the National Security Customer Group. “Our team will work to continue to gain efficiencies by streamlining processes, introduce innovations such as Model Based System Engineering, and identify and manage risk for our customer.”