Biohaven's BHV-0223 shows encouraging action in social anxiety disorder

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company (NYSE:BHVN) announces positive results from an investigator-initiated study evaluating glutamate modulator BHV-0223 (riluzole) in people with social anxiety disorder and public speaking anxiety while performing an anxiety-provoking speech task.

The study, conducted at Yale University, involved 21 participants. Those receiving BHV-0223 experienced a reduction in anxiety of 8.3 points compared to placebo (100-point scale) while being safe and well-tolerated.

Based on the encouraging results, the company will expand the development of its glutamate modulating platform to include generalized anxiety disorder.

Biohaven expects to file a U.S. marketing application this quarter seeking approval for BHV-0223 for the treatment of ALS.