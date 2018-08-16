Ford lays out autonomous vehicles goals

Ford (NYSE:F) updates on its self-driving plans in an entertaining 44-page report titled A Matter of Trust: Ford’s Approach to Developing Self-Driving Vehicles.

There's a huge amount of information to chew on if you are a Ford investor looking to the future or just interested in self-driving technology.

Ford says in the report that it plans to introduce self-driving vehicles to the market in 2021 through commercial fleets such as ride-hailing services and goods delivery.

"Self-driving vehicles have enormous potential to improve vehicle safety and personal mobility for those whose needs may not be easily met by existing transportation services," notes the automaker.

Ford's full report on AVs (.pdf)