JD.com -2.7% on mixed Q2, downside revenue guide

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) drops 2.7% premarket on mixed Q2 results that beat on revenue with a 31% Y/Y revenue growth but missed on EPS. Q3 guidance has revenue of RMB104.5B compared to the previous guidance of RMB109B and the consensus RMB109.24B.

Q2 net service revenue grew 51% Y/Y to RMB11.8B ($1.8B).

Annual active customer accounts increased 21.5% Y/Y to 313.8M in the twelve months prior to the quarter.

JD.com had over 170K merchants on the online marketplace and a total of 173,904 full-time employees at the end of the quarter.

Expenses: Marketing expenses increased by 29% to RMB5.3B. Tech and content spend was up 80% to RMB2.8B. SG&A increased by 23% to RMB1.3B.

Cash and equivalents totaled RMB52.8B ($8B) compared to RMB38.4B at the end of last year.

Recent event: In Q2, JD Finance entered a definitive agreement with certain investors (including China International Capital Corporation and Bank of China) for a Series B financing valuating Finance at over RMB130B on a post-money basis. Transaction is expected to close in Q3. As of June 30, JD Finance has been deconsolidated from JD.com, but the parent company will receive 40% of the future pre-tax profits.

