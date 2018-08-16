Regeneron and Teva's fasinumab shows positive effect in late-stage osteoarthritis study

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and development partner Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) announce positive topline results from a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating fasinumab in patients with chronic pain from osteoarthritis of the knee or hip (the study is a sub-study of a larger long-term trial).

At week 16, the study met both co-primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints.

On the safety front, the incidence of adverse events was similar to previous trials with a discontinuation rate on par with placebo.

Detailed results will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.

The companies will advance development into pivotal studies that will support regulatory submissions.

Fasinumab is a fully human monoclonal antibody that targets Nerve Growth Factor, a protein that plays a key role in the regulation of pain signaling.