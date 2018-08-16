CACI International raises 2019 guidance after completing CSRA deal

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) says it is raising its FY 2019 guidance after completing its acquisition of the systems engineering and acquisition support services business unit of CSRA from General Dynamics (NYSE:GD).

For FY 2019, CACI now sees EPS of $9.14-$9.53 from previous guidance of $8.98-9.38 and $9.16 analyst consensus estimate, and full-year revenues of $4.7B-$4.9B from its earlier outlook of $4.55B-$4.75B vs. $4.66B consensus.

CACI expects the deal to add ~$150M to its FY 2019 revenue to be accretive to full-year EPS.

