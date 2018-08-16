Dillard's +1% after sliding past Q2 estimates

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) reports comparable sales rose 1% in Q2 as strength in men's apparel/accessories and juniors'/children's apparel offset weakness with ladies' accessories and lingerie.

Gross margin improved 32 basis points from a year ago.

CEO update: "While we are not happy with a loss for the quarter, our 32% improvement in year-to-date pretax income is a positive. We believe this reflects the continued strength of our customers and their interest in our merchandise selections, and it is encouraging as we head into the important back half of the year."

Shares of Dillard's are up 1.17% in premarket trading after taking a 10.82% drubbing yesterday after Macy's rattled the department store sector.

