Morgan Stanley advising further cut to emerging market exposure

"We don’t think it’s time to add back risk in emerging markets despite cheaper valuations and lighter positioning," says the team. "We recommend de-risking EM portfolios further and move to a bearish stance."

Overall, fundamentals are stable, says Morgan Stanley, but "vulnerabilities in one country" have a way of finding their way across the entire sector.

Source: Bloomberg

ETFs: EEM, VWO, IEMG, EDC, SCHE, EDZ, EMF, MSF, ADRE, EEV, EUM, EET, SPEM, EEME, XSOE, DBEM, FEM, HEEM, EWEM, ROAM, ESGE, EDBI, EMLB, FLQE, KEMP, EMSA, KLEM, RFEM, EMEM, MFEM, PPEM