Pain Therapeutics announces $11.3M direct offering; shares down 45% premarket

Pain Therapeutic (NASDAQ:PTIE) has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase of 8.9M shares of its common stock, at a price of $1.15 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$10.19M, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
Additionally, the Company will also issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 8.9M common stock, at a price of $0.125 per warrant, for gross proceeds of ~$1.11M.
The warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share of common stock, and will expire two and one-half years from the issuance date.
Net proceeds will be used for drug development, general corporate purposes and for other working capital purposes.
Closing date is August 17.
Shares are down 45% premarket.
