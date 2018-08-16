Pain Therapeutics announces $11.3M direct offering; shares down 45% premarket

Pain Therapeutic (NASDAQ:PTIE) has entered into definitive agreements for the purchase of 8.9M shares of its common stock, at a price of $1.15 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$10.19M, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

Additionally, the Company will also issue unregistered warrants to purchase up to 8.9M common stock, at a price of $0.125 per warrant, for gross proceeds of ~$1.11M.

The warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share of common stock, and will expire two and one-half years from the issuance date.

Net proceeds will be used for drug development, general corporate purposes and for other working capital purposes.

Closing date is August 17.