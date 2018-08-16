Financials | Earnings News | On The Move

Qiwi adjusts 2018 guidance for Tochka, Rocketbank agreements

|By:, SA News Editor

Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI+1.5% in premarket trading after the fintech company says it's reached final agreements with Otkritie Bank regarding Tochka and Rocketbank transactions.

"We continue to see 2018 as a year of investments in our new projects," says CEO Sergey Solonin.

Reflecting this development, Qiwi now sees adjusted net profit for the year declining by 25% to 15% vs. 2017, compared with down 10% to unchanged, guidance given on June 7 that excludes the full effects of Tochka and Rocketbank.

Qiwi increased its outlook for revenue and payment services segment net profit:

    Total adjusted net revenue is expected to increase 26%-32% vs prior range of 18%-22%.

    Payment services segment net revenue up 18%-22%; had seen 12%-16%.

    Payment services net profit increase of 12%-17% vs. 10%-15%.

    Source: Press Release

