Qiwi adjusts 2018 guidance for Tochka, Rocketbank agreements

Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) +1.5% in premarket trading after the fintech company says it's reached final agreements with Otkritie Bank regarding Tochka and Rocketbank transactions.

"We continue to see 2018 as a year of investments in our new projects," says CEO Sergey Solonin.

Reflecting this development, Qiwi now sees adjusted net profit for the year declining by 25% to 15% vs. 2017, compared with down 10% to unchanged, guidance given on June 7 that excludes the full effects of Tochka and Rocketbank.

Qiwi increased its outlook for revenue and payment services segment net profit: