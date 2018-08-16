Qiwi adjusts 2018 guidance for Tochka, Rocketbank agreements

Qiwi Plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) +1.5% in premarket trading after the fintech company says it's reached final agreements with Otkritie Bank regarding Tochka and Rocketbank transactions.
"We continue to see 2018 as a year of investments in our new projects," says CEO Sergey Solonin.
Reflecting this development, Qiwi now sees adjusted net profit for the year declining by 25% to 15% vs. 2017, compared with down 10% to unchanged, guidance given on June 7 that excludes the full effects of Tochka and Rocketbank.
Qiwi increased its outlook for revenue and payment services segment net profit:
Total adjusted net revenue is expected to increase 26%-32% vs prior range of 18%-22%.
Payment services segment net revenue up 18%-22%; had seen 12%-16%.
Payment services net profit increase of 12%-17% vs. 10%-15%.
Source: Press Release
