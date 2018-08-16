Business bonds between Japan and China improve

Business relationships between China and Japan are improving in the face of the U.S. trade stance, reports Reuters. An official visit to Japan by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in May set the stage for the improved relations, notes The Japan Times.

In one example of the warmed up business environment between the two nations, Toyota (NYSE:TM) is said to be planning to produce 120K more cars a year out of Tianjin.

The development is a positive for Toyota as it looks to sell more in China, where it has faced consumer backlash times. It could also put at risk future Toyota production increase at U.S. plants.

