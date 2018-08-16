J.C. Penney dips 23% on earnings miss and reduced FY2018 earnings outlook

J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) reports Q2 Comparable sales of +0.3%, missed the consensus estimate of +1.0%.

Net sales decreased 7.5% to $2.76B, primarily due to 141 stores that closed in FY2017.

Children's, Jewelry, Sephora, Women's Apparel and Salon were the top performing divisions and categories during the quarter.

Gross margin rate squeezed 160 bps to 33.7%.

SG&A expense rate up 60 bps to 31.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 47.8% to $105M.

Merchandise inventory down 0.1% to $2.82B.

FY2018 Guidance: Comparable store sales: to be ~flat; Adjusted EPS: -$1.00 to -$0.80.

JCP -23.24% premarket.

Previously: J.C. Penney misses by $0.32, misses on revenue (Aug. 16)