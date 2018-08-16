Boeing +2% as UBS assumes with Buy rating, $515 price target

Boeing (NYSE:BA) +2.2% premarket after UBS rates shares as a Buy with a $515 price target, saying BA’s headline valuation is not reflective of the underlying opportunity in the stock.
BA shares carry "the best upside in the sector, [with] much of the cash growth and margin expansion story set to be unlocked with our $31/share in free cash flow estimate in 2020, 15% ahead of consensus," analyst Myles Walton writes.
UBS says short-term concerns such as supplier issues that have slowed aircraft deliveries and potential trade tariff headwinds might result in pullbacks, but investors should see those as "attractive buying opportunities."
