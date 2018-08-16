Clementia Pharma completes enrollment in late-stage study of paloverotene in FOP

Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA) completes the enrollment of 99 subjects in a Phase 3 clinical trial, MOVE, evaluating palovarotene in patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP), a rare inherited disorder in which muscle and connective tissue are gradually replaced by bone.

Interim data readouts are expected in Q2 2019 and H2 2019. Final results should be available in Q4 2020.

Palovarotene, licensed from Roche, is a small molecule retinoic acid receptor gamma agonist. In mouse models, it inhibited the formation of bone tumors called osteochondromas, cartilage-capped bony projections on the surface of bones.