Smashing earnings from Walmart lifts retail sector

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is up 11.08% in premarket trading to jump back over $100 after its strong performance in the U.S. relaxes some pre-report jitters on the retailer.

Target (NYSE:TGT) is up 2.64% in premarket action and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is 1.33% higher as the Walmart numbers and profit guidance lift take an eraser to the anxiety in the retail sector following Macy's earnings report yesterday.

Other premarket movers: Dollar General (NYSE:DG) +1.89% , Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) +1.88% , Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) +1.76% .

The Walmart print could be strong enough to cascade through other parts of the retail sector as well.

