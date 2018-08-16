Caterpillar peak cycle concerns misplaced, Berenberg analyst says

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) +1.2% premarket after Berenberg analyst Rick Maidi says the company's end markets are still in the early stages of recovery and earnings growth momentum has further potential.

Maidi reiterates his Buy rating and $200 price target, calling CAT shares "mispriced" at 12x 2019 earnings; CAT has fallen six days in a row, down 7.3% during the period vs. a 1.4% loss for the S&P 500.

"If a downturn hits, CAT’s EPS could trough at $7.5 ($12.8 as per 2019 consensus)," the analyst writes. "In this scenario, the current share price implies that the stock trades at a 20% discount to the historical peak multiple of 22x."

Maidi sees 2018 guidance as too low and expects management to raise margin targets at CAT's investor day in September.

Source: Bloomberg First Word