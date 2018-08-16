Premarket analyst action - healthcare

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (137% upside) price target at Ladenburg Thalmann.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) initiated with Buy rating and $187 (12% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) initiated with Outperform rating with a $90 (27% upside) price target at Leerink Partners. Shares up 2% premarket.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) initiated with Neutral rating at BTIG.

EHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) initiated with Buy rating and $40 (38% upside) price target at Chardan Capital Markets. Shares up 3% premarket.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) downgraded to Sector Weight at KeyBanc.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) downgraded to Hold at Jefferies. Shares down a fraction premarket.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley.