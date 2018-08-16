KB Home announces the grand opening of Northpark in Ontario Ranch

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced the grand opening of Northpark in Ontario Ranch. Northpark is convenient to Interstates 10 and 15, Highway 60, and Metrolink® stations, offering easy commuting throughout Riverside, San Bernardino, Orange and Los Angeles Counties.

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration at Northpark on Saturday and Sunday, August 18 and 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., during which attendees may tour the elegantly-appointed model homes.

The company will be constructing 190 one- and two-story homes available in four distinct floor plans, with up to six bedrooms and three bathrooms and ranging in size from 1,700 to 2,800 sq. ft., for the price beginning in the $460,000s.

Press Release