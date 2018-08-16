Xinyuan Real Estate announces bond repurchase

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) planned to repurchase an aggregate principal amount of US$50M of its outstanding senior notes.

This plan is consistent with the company's funding strategy and ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its capital structure.

Based on factors including but not limited to economic value, capital costs, debt portfolio, and overall market conditions, the company will continue to consider opportunities for additional bond repurchases.

There can be no assurance that the repurchases will be completed in full, if at all or the prices at which the securities of any series of notes.

