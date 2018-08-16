Second Sight completes $5M private placement with Gregg Williams

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) has entered into a stock purchase agreement effective with entities beneficially owned by Gregg Williams, Chairman of the Board of Directors, for the purchase of 3.2M shares of common stock priced at $1.55 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$5M to the Company.

This investment provides Second Sight with continued current-year funding advance the Orion Cortical Visual Prosthesis System six person feasibility study; complete ongoing development of Argus 2s, and advance research in areas such as eye-tracking and object recognition.