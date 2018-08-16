Wave Life receives US Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations for WVE-210201

The FDA has granted both Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease Designations to Wave Life Sciences' (NASDAQ:WVE) WVE-210201 for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The European Commission previously granted orphan drug designation for WVE-210201 in July.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.

Rare Pediatric Disease Designation provides for the issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher following FDA approval. The voucher can be use for accelerated approval of a future application or it can be sold to a third party.