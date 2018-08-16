Tencent has lost $178B (or one Netflix) since January

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) has lost over $178B (or about one Netflix) in value since hitting a record high in January.

The market cap has slid from $573.3B to $394.9B.

The core gaming business is struggling due to regulatory crackdowns, hitting earnings in the jaw since online games account for almost 40% of total revenue.

”PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” is waiting on approval in China so Tencent can monetize the title. “Honor of Kings” has faced local scrutiny that led to Tencent limiting the amount of gameplay by children. Regulators recently blocked Tencent from selling “Monster Hunter: World” due to content concerns.

Other Tencent challenges include tough growth comparisons, investment growth that’s hitting margins, and an equity flow rotation away from equity markets.

Previously: Chinese regulators pull Tencent's new game (Aug. 13)

Previously: Tencent -8.7% after first profit drop in 10 years (Aug. 15)

Previously: Tencent-heavy ETFs slide amid game maker's profit drop (Aug. 15)

Previously: Naspers -8.1% as major holding Tencent tumbles (Aug. 15)