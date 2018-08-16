Overstock.com gains 5.4% premarket after reporting talks with other investors

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) jumps 5.4% in premarket trading after the company said it's talked with other potential partners who "have expressed interest in participating."

It's unclear whether potential investments would be in the company's tZERO business, in tZERO security tokens, and/or in Overstock.com shares,

Its term sheets with GSR Capital allows other investors to participate on the same terms as GSR.

Overstock sees current capital sufficient to operating needs for the retail business, Medici Ventures, and tZERO for the coming year.

Hasn't used $50M standby equity underwriting agreement entered into on Aug.9, 2018 and plans to let it expire unused.

Plans to maintain Capital on Demand sales agreement for up to three years.

Source: Press Release

